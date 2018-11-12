Offering something of a halfway house between LCD and OLED technology, QLED tech has been pioneered notably by Samsung, and not made it into a lot of other manufacturers’ TVs.

The idea is to provide the sort of deep contrast and rich colours seen in OLED at a cheaper price, and to a degree it works here: if you’re willing to tweak the settings to suit whatever content you’re supplying to the TV, it’s possible to achieve a pretty impressive picture.

For instance, we hooked up a PS4 Pro and used its Netflix app to watch some 4K HDR material – some new season three episodes of Daredevil, a bit of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and an episode of eye-popping (literally) sci-fi series Altered Carbon, to be precise.

With some adjustment of the TV’s brightness and contrast settings in particular, it’s possible to get these looking both natural and punchy, with rich colours, deep blacks and even lighting.

The black levels never approach the utterly inky darkness you’d get from an OLED, however – there’s always a bit of light bleeding through from the screen. Regular HD material looks fine too, although we don’t think the TV is pulling off any kind of 4K upscaling here. As far as we can tell, the only real form of image processing available is digital noise reduction, which isn’t really required if you’re feeding the TV high quality source material.

One thing we weren’t impressed with is the C55SFS4K’s ability with games. Despite trumpeting an 8ms response time, Cello has not included a dedicated game mode in the picture options.

While we weren’t sure if it’s some kind of built-in image processing that can’t be turned off or simply the general lagginess of the screen causing it, we noted plenty of smearing during motion; this happens with anything you watch on the TV, but with fast-moving games it’s particularly notable – and far from ideal.

With a PS4 Pro hooked up, the likes of Destiny and Red Dead Redemption 2 look notably sharper, cleaner and snappier on our two year-old Samsung QLED.