The Audio Pro Drumfire is one of the most absurd wireless speakers we’ve ever tested and we have no idea how this thing has gone so largely unnoticed, because it’s a) very big and b) very, very… very loud.

It’s a disastrous proposition during a national lockdown because to get anywhere near its maximum 300W limit you really need the neighbours to be out, or better still residing in the next postcode. And deaf. Although to be fair if they’re not yet, they soon will be.

Digressing for a moment, news reaches Stuff HQ that loud music played by neighbours is the single most complained about noise issue in the UK and that residents in East Cambridgeshire are likely to be most perturbed by decibels, closely followed by Belfast.

For the fewest complaints – and your best chance of deploying a Drumfire at full tilt – you’ll want to move to the Norfolk Broads.

We recently reviewed Ultimate Ears’ Hyperboom, which was also big, loud and lots of fun, but with 71 fewer watts and Bluetooth-only wireless connectivity, in reality it's a young Simba to the multiroom Drumfire’s Mufasa.

You could reasonably consider the 300W Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation (£749) or 450W Naim Mu-so 2 (£1299) its closest competitors, and both are certainly vying to be King of the Pride Lands, but unlike the Audio Pro Drumfire neither can be stereo paired.

Although, we’ve so far been too frightened to test this for fear of reprisals from Neighbourhood Watch.