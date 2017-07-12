Let’s get this out of the way early: there’s no growling V8 engine under that elongated bonnet. Audi has made the switch to a more environmentally (and wallet) friendly V6, which might sound like sacrilege to fans of older RS models, but don’t panic just yet.

The 2.9-litre, twin-turbocharged block was co-developed with Porsche, and can already be found in the Panamera 4S. It isn’t exactly a thriller in the heavier Porsche - where a subdued engine note doesn’t help - but here, a remapped power curve, lighter chassis and Quattro all-wheel drive help it come alive.

Oh, and a shouty twin-exhaust system helps too.

Power is identical to the outgoing V8, with two fewer cylinders required to hit 444bhp. Torque has been given a significant boost, though, all the way up to 443lb ft. Impressive on paper, sure, but it’s a lot more dramatic in action: 0-62mph takes a supercar-baiting 3.9 seconds.

The twin turbos unlock all that power above 2000rpm in one big gut-punch, shoving you back in your seat with every stamp of the accelerator. It might only be one second faster to 62 than the S5, but the way it gets there is nothing short of violent.

It’s addictive, especially with the (artificially enhanced) exhaust system shouting, popping and growling all the way through the rev range.

A torque convertor gearbox rattles up and down through the gears with real pace, too - you won't miss the old dual-clutch seven-speed system.

The Quattro all-wheel drive system is still able to keep all that power under control, even when you’re trying very hard to beat it. That means fantastic grip when you’re flying around Andorran hairpin corners, but in perhaps a more clinical way than I’d like.

I still think the trademark Audi steering feel is a little too restrained, and too light compared to the similarly-priced competition, even if it’s accurate for daily driving. The torque split between front and rear wheels tends to err towards neutral balance, so you won’t be throwing the back end out.

Things stayed surprisingly comfortable in the more posterior-friendly driving modes, even on some particularly dodgy Andorran side-roads, but switch into Dynamic and even small bumps will punish your lower back.