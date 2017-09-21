Wow, it’s been a busy year for the glass and metal sandwich school of smartphone design, hasn’t it? And now you can chalk up one more handset to add to the list.

The ZenFone 4 feels like a smooth pebble in the hand, with rounded corners and a slightly beveled frame. It’s a little on the chunky side, though, because it doesn’t curve at the sides like its more expensive rivals.

The flat glass back has a neat circular effect, a bit like a rippling water droplet, and the dual camera lenses sit completely flush to the body. The attention to detail is really very good.

An 18:9 aspect ratio and super skinny screen bezels would be asking too much at this price, but it still looks pretty slick from the front, too, with a fingerprint sensor positioned underneath the screen.

It’s a little troublesome, though - at least on the sample unit I tried. It would regularly misread my fingerprint, refusing to unlock the screen. It’s quick enough when it works, but it doesn’t always work. Which is irritating.