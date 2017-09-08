It might be made entirely from aluminium, but there’s no mistaking the ZenBook Flip for a MacBook - not with those eye-catching royal blue colours. The gold accents around the edges and Asus logo land on the right side of tacky, too. Just about.

The 180-degree hinges don’t add any bulk either, smoothly flipping the screen around into tablet mode and back with minimal fuss.

You might think a paper-thin laptop would bend like, well, like paper, but the whole thing is sturdy enough to sling in a bag without covering it in bubble wrap first. At 1.1kg, you might even forget it’s in there.

Such skinny sides don’t leave a lot of room for connectivity, so you’re stuck with two USB-C ports and a headphone jack. Get ready to live the dongle life for a while, at least until the rest of the world catches up. No Thunderbolt 3, though, which is annoying.

There is space for a fingerprint reader, though, which is handy for skipping the Start screen with Windows Hello.