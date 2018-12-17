Looks can deceive. Glance at the new Mac mini and you’d think nothing has changed. The form factor echoes the model released four years ago – only decked out in a rather natty shade of space grey.

You might also reason this smallest of Macs finds itself thrust into irrelevance – a relic of a bygone age, adrift in an era of truly miniature PCs, and no longer offered at a price point that will tempt switchers.

But that was yesterday’s Mac mini and yesterday’s strategy. Today’s Mac mini is closer in nature to a Mac Pro in miniature, and has been conceived to fit a wide range of use cases. In short, it’s the Mac equivalent of a Swiss Army knife.