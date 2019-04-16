The new iPad Air supports both of Apple’s premium accessories: the Smart Keyboard and Pencil (1st generation). The compatible Smart Keyboard comes in at an eye-watering £159, an astronomical amount considering it STILL doesn't come with backlighting so is pretty useless in low-light. As long as you can see it though, Apple's keyboard is one of the best tablet keyboards out there, helped by the iPad Air's size which makes key spacing more comfortable. Personally, I wouldn’t use it as a laptop replacement, as it’s not as comfortable to type on as a proper laptop keyboard. Thankfully, more comfortable Bluetooth keyboards are available for considerably less money than Apple’s Smart Keyboard, so that remains an option as well.

The iPad Air also works with the Pencil, although the first generation model only. That means it’s cheaper (£90 vs £120), but it also means it doesn’t snap to the tablet and charge wirelessly like the second generation does to the iPad Pro. Instead, it awkwardly and somewhat fragilely sticks out of the iPad's lightning port to pair and charge. It also has a really annoying tendency to roll around uncontrollably when placed on a desk. In the hand, though, Apple's Pencil is still the best tablet stylus going, and if you like to draw, annotate or just take handwritten notes, it’s a dream to use.

Battery life has always been impressive across the iPad line, and the iPad Air is no different. We were able to use the iPad for a full nine-hour work day and still have 20 per cent charge left to read Stuff on the train home.

While the iPad Air doesn't officially support fast charging, we were able to use a USB-C charger (not included) to get the iPad Air from empty to 60 per cent in just over an hour, and then fully charge it in two and a half hours. Only a 10W charger is included in the box, though.

Apple’s spoken a lot about audio advancements on its devices of late, with louder stereo sound coming to the iPhone XS line, plus the iPad Pro's four speaker array. The Air boasts no such improvements sadly; there are just two speakers on the bottom of the device, just like in previous generation devices. They sound good and go loud, but you don’t get the kind of separation and presence you might like for video content when watching in landscape.

The iPad Air still sports a Lightning connector on the bottom, which is either a good or a bad thing depending on your adoption of USB-C at this stage. USB-C on the iPad Pro allows for some interesting features such as external device support and reverse charging. Lightning is still extremely popular at this stage though, and also has loads of compatible accessories.

The final noteworthy upgrade on the Air is Bluetooth 5.0, which is an improvement over 4.2 in the standard iPad. This means better range if you’re using wireless headphones, although it should be noted the Air still has a headphone socket too.