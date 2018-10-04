There are two types of iPhone and iPad user. The first impatiently hits refresh in Settings the second a new OS is slated to appear, caring not one jot about the possibility of a bug catapulting their shiny pride and joy into the heart of the sun.

This review is for everyone else: cautious folks who wait a bit, to see whether there are issues with a new iOS, and whether it’s worth the fuss.

Spoiler: this time, it really is – and that goes whether you’re armed with recent kit, or something rather older.