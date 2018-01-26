So where does the HomePod stand in the great choir of voice-controlled speakers? From my demos, it’s right up there with the best.

In pure hardware terms, it’s more powerful than a Sonos One and more in the ballpark of a Sonos Play:3, which needs an Echo Dot for voice control.

Of course, you can also plug an Echo Dot into any speaker with a line-in for voice-controlled music. But of the speakers with integrated voice assistants, Apple’s is the best I’ve heard so far.

The most impressive thing about the HomePod is the sheer size of its soundstage. I was played a variety of tunes, from Ariana Grande to Gregory Porter and Ed Sheeran, and each time was impressed by the sense of space between the various instruments and vocals.

Whether it was a bass drum kick, crisp vocals or a muted guitar note, each layer sounded cleanly separated and as if it was emanating from various parts of the opposing wall rather than a 7in speaker.

It didn’t seem to matter which type of room we were in or where I was standing either. The HomePod automatically adjusts to its surroundings (unlike Sonos Trueplay, you don’t need to scan the room with your smartphone) and maintains an impressively consistent sound.

Still, there is a big caveat to the HomePod’s musical talents – while you can play the likes of Spotify on it via Airplay, its voice controls only work with Apple Music. And as much we like Apple Music, that’s a big limitation.

Right now, another one is that you can’t yet combine two AirPods to create stereo sound or a multi-room music setup. That’s coming ‘later this year’ with Airplay 2 and our demo of the stereo setup was impressive, but it still leaves the HomePod looking a bit undercooked compared to a house-wide Sonos system.