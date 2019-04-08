Few things in life are as satisfying as having the last laugh, and with its all-conquering AirPods, Apple has undeniably had the last laugh.

Widely ridiculed at launch for looking not unlike wearable electric toothbrush heads, and criticised for their high price and so-so audio quality, it looked for a while like Tim Apple and Co. might have misfired.

Wrong. Fast forward three years and AirPods are comfortably the best-selling true wireless earbuds in the world, ever-present in the ears of hypebeast teenagers, suited business people and Pro League footballers alike.

Why? Because like the best Apple gadgets, they really do just work. Connecting to and hopping merrily between your Apple devices is simple and lightning fast, with dropouts being rare.

Removing a headphone to auto-pause what you’re listening to is by no means an AirPods-exclusive feature, but no headphones execute it better. All this, and we haven’t even mentioned how satisfying it is to click the magnetic case lid shut.

It’s no surprise then, that the arrival of second-gen AirPods is a big deal. What’s new? Not a whole lot. They sound the same as the 2016 AirPods, look identical to the 2016 AirPods, and just like the 2016 originals, there’s a chance they may not fit all that snugly in your lugs.

The upgrades come mostly from the new H1 chip, which offers hands-free Siri functionality, more talk time and faster connect speeds. Best of all, though, is the new optional wireless charging case, which can be charged on the same Qi pad you currently use for your phone.

Worth upgrading? Depends how well you get on with Siri…