“Ooh,” you might think on firing up Twinfold and squashing two cards with faces together, “this is like Threes!” But although there’s a resemblance, you soon realise Twinfold is something else entirely. Beyond the swipe-and-merge mechanics from the older game, things are taken in radical new directions.

In play, Twinfold comes across more like a Roguelike – procedurally generated turn-based strategy, with plenty of dungeon crawling. This all happens within single-screen mazes that regularly shift and change as you collect, grapple with and master an increasingly large collection of power-ups.

That all this remains coherent and, above all, enjoyable, is down to seriously great game design.