If you’re thinking this sounds a mite familiar, you’re right – it’s like someone saw Plotaverse and hurled it into a photocopier. Usually, this would be an argument to avoid PixaMotion – but Plotaverse started out really rough on Android, and it’s never meaningfully improved.

That’s not to say PixaMotion is perfect. In its free incarnation, the pop-up ads are irritating and frequent. Also, the animated overlays (mostly weather effects) are more cheesy than convincing, and the (fortunately optional) wobbly camera effects seem designed to make you hurl.

But PixaMotion has plenty going for it: Pixabay integration means you have countless images to experiment with; drafts can be saved to your device; and the toolset is responsive and usable. Zero marks for originality, then, but there are enough positives here to sneak a Stuff four-star rating.

PixaMotion is available for Android. The app has also been released for iOS.