Imagine block-sliding classic Soko-Ban smashed into Groundhog Day. Only instead of Bill Murray getting to take on the same 24 hours afresh each day, he sees a world littered with his own corpses to use as stepping stones and shields. That’s Persephone. (And also an excellent Groundhog Day sequel pitch. How about it, Hollywood?)

This is a game that gives you the simple task of reaching an exit. But in order to do so, you often find yourself trampling across corpses of your fallen self, or rather coldly shoving them about Persephone’s painterly worlds, to trigger distant switches you otherwise wouldn’t be able to reach.