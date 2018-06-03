It’s a curious experience in some ways, marrying the resolutely modern and the digital. And this extends to other areas of the app. Filters are applied in an instant, but seem primarily interested in mimicking classic photography styles. Even the app’s settings feel entertainingly old-school, enabling you to thoroughly tweak how various aspects of Obscura 2’s functionality works, like you’re fiddling with an actual camera.

There are no obvious downsides to the app, short of you favouring a feature that’s absent. Those who depend on burst mode and video must look elsewhere. And although you get access to your library (one of the few ‘hidden’ areas of the app – swipe down over the viewfinder), there’s no photo editing, bar applying filters to existing shots.

But then this isn’t a toy camera, or trying to be everything to everyone – Obscura 2 simply wants to be a better camera. To that end, it’s a success, from subtle details like being able to copy extensive metadata from a selected library photo to the fact this iPhone camera feels so good to use.

Obscura 2 is available for iOS.