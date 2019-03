A core element of platform games is that most of the platforms tend to stay put. Sure, you get the odd one that will unsportingly vanish or refuse to remain still, but most afford you firm footing as you leap about, grabbing gold coins that inexplicably hang in the air. Not so in Linn: Path of Orchards, which comes across like someone smashed a platform game into a fairground ride.

The game’s very first level – where you don’t need to do anything at all – provides a glimpse of what’s to come. You’re told to head for a gate, and are already running in that direction. You watch as protagonist Aban sprints along; but just before she reaches her goal, the platform she’s on starts to tip.

Odd, but nothing compared to what follows.