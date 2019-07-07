You know those sword fights you see in the movies – all grim seriousness and devastatingly precise swipes and lunges? Knight Brawl isn’t anything like them. If anything, it makes Monty Python look sober.

You see, in Knight Brawl, reality takes a nap. So does realistic physics. And that’s because this game is by Colin Lane (Rowdy Wrestling; Dunkers), who’s apparently of the opinion the ground should be replaced by massive trampolines.

Here, knights bound around like they’re on the moon, somersaulting through the air and whirling their weapons, barely in control. This is coupled with an animation style that’s more 1970s children’s telly than Pixar. And it’s superb.