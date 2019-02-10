There’s something very alien about Backfire – an atmosphere permeates the game that’s in roughly equal measure tension, excitement, and abject terror. In stills, this won’t come across in what appears to be a typical neon-clad shooter. But when you fire it up, Backfire feels deeply weird, challenging the player in all kinds of ways.

If you had to shove the game into a box, it’s fundamentally an arena shooter, in as much as you’re in an enclosed space, surrounded by hostile enemies that come at you in waves. But this is an otherworldly affair, due to the nature of the beasts you confront, and the manner in which you attack them.