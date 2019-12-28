Since its release, AudioKit has evolved at speed. I had to trash many of my notes for this review, because version 1.1 addressed most of them. Then, all of four days later, version 1.2 appeared. These updates added MIDI binding support, a vastly improved metronome, live input monitoring, and wonderful touches like being able to swipe over a loop to instantly reverse the audio.

That all came on top of existing capabilities like support for up to 16 tracks, autotune, hands-free effects triggers, overdubbing, audio import and support for Audiobus, IAA and Ableton link.

Bar a few bugs, I have no major gripes with the app – just a wish list. (More guitar effects would be great; the ability to burn in effects during export seems an odd omission.) In its current incarnation, AudioKit is a must-have for anyone keen on or curious about looping, not least given that it costs quarter of the price of a half-decent looper stomp box – let alone a multitrack.

AudioKit L7 - Live Looper is available for iOS (App Store).