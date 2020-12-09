Amazon hasn't done anything revolutionary with the design here, sticking to the familiar tiny black HDMI stick form factor. This model is slightly smaller than the 4K-flavoured version so it's an even neater fit behind your telly box. It's also comes with a bendy little extender just in case your HDMI ports are in a hard-to-reach spot on your TV.

There are also no surprises with the the Alexa Voice Remote, which is just as dinky as before, with a very basic and idiot-proof selection of controls. Unlike the remote that comes with the Lite version of the Stick, this remote has dedicated power, volume and mute buttons so you can easily control compatible TVs, sound bars and A/V receivers without having to dig into the baffling array of remote controls nestled on your coffee table.

The new Fire TV Stick consumes 50% less power than the older model, says Amazon, so it's a winner if you're concerned about killing the planet.