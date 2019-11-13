The big question to ask of any new Fire HD tablet is: what’s new? They tend to look eerily similar each year because Amazon doesn’t really update its tablets with a big fanfare.

Our list of Amazon Fire HD 10 updates looks depressingly short. Amazon has switched the charging socket from a microUSB to a USB-C, like virtually every new phone, and changed the processor to a MediaTek MT8183.

We’re not sure we have ever used a phone or tablet with this CPU, so we looked it up. MediaTek originally intended the MR8183 for Chromebooks, in 2018. But almost no Chomebooks have MediaTek CPUs. Our best bet is Amazon bought a warehouse full of the things for a song.

But is it rubbish? We get double the number of cores as last time, eight, CPU power similar to a £250 phone. However, the graphics grunt is less than half that of the Moto G8 Plus, or G7 Plus. Just like last time, though, the Amazon Fire HD 10 has easily enough power to get by. And we had to dig out chip-melting benchmark app 3DMark to test this out.

You see, the number of games available to the Amazon Fire HD 10 kinda sucks. The majority of the titles we’d love to try out on a big-screen tablet like this just aren’t there on the Amazon Appstore. Here’s a list of just some of the games we’d love to try on this tablet, but can’t:

Deep intake of breath

Civilization Revolution, XCOM: Enemy Within, Life is Strange, Bully: Anniversary Edition, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead, Planescape Torment, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, PUBG, Don’t Starve, Rome: Total War, Layton: Curious Village, Florence, Asphalt 9, ARK: Survival Evolved and Tropico.

There are many more missing titles too, as you might expect. We also tried side-loading the so-popular-they-probably-talk-about-it-on-Loose-Women Fortnite, which you currently have to do on any Android tablet. But it won’t run. It’s not supported either.

Buy an Amazon Fire HD 10 looking for the cheapest way to experience the biggest, best games on Android and you’ll be disappointed. The same is true for apps, but when the basics are covered (if often by knock-off alternatives), it’s games we miss the most.

One caveat. This may not be Amazon’s fault. The game developers have probably decided that people buying a budget Android tablet are unlikely to spend real money on a tablet game – and chances are they’re right.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 does have access to some cracking classics, though, including Chrono Trigger, Star Wars KOTOR and Banner Saga. You can browse the Appstore over at Amazon if you want to see what’s there before taking the plunge.