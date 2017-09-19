As far as tablet bargains go, you’ve got to hunt far and wide to find a better deal than a Fire HD.
Amazon’s price-slashed slates might not impress if you fixate purely on specs, but they’re perfect if you want something that gets the job done, without also putting a serious dent in your wallet.
That’s especially true of the Fire HD 10, which was already the ideal entry-level multimedia machine thanks to its big screen and stereo speakers. This 2017 iteration goes one better with a Full HD resolution, finally doing justice to all those 1080p Amazon Prime Video streams - while somehow managing to cost £50 less than the outgoing original.
After trying one out ahead of Amazon’s official reveal, I’m struggling to see just how that price-slashing was done: the Fire HD 10 really is an awful lot of tablet for your cash.
PLASTIC FANTASTIC
The 2017 edition tablet doesn’t look all that different from last year’s version, although it does come in a few new colours: Marine Blue and Punch Red, as well as traditional (and boring) black.
The more premium aluminium shell is gone, though, swapped for plastic. Honestly though, it’s not a big deal: the metal-bodied Fire HD never felt all that premium, and the plastic seen here doesn’t feel cheap.
The sturdy construction should make this tablet perfect toddler fodder, too - it’ll survive a beating better than the ultra-delicate iPad Pro you had to take out a second mortgage to buy, anyway.
You get the same stereo speakers, same microSD expansion slot for adding more storage should 32GB in the base model not be sufficient, and the same micro USB port for recharging. USB-C would have been nice, admittedly, but including it would have bumped the price up.
There’s still a headphone jack, of course, because what good is a multimedia machine without one of those?
Inside, there’s still a MediaTek CPU doing all the heavy lifting, but it’s faster than last year’s model, and paired with 2GB of RAM. Amazon reckons the whole thing is 30% faster than the outgoing HD 10. That helps things feel snappy and responsive, although I don’t yet know how it’ll fare with more demanding games.
Battery life has also improved, up from eight hours of mixed use to ten, depending on what you’re using the tablet for. I'll have to test that claim to see if it can survive a full day of streaming duties, though.
FRIENDLY FIRE
It’s the 10.1in screen that sees the real improvement: it’s packing a 1080p Full HD resolution, up from 1280x800 in the old model. Those extra pixels help text, photos and videos look much crisper, squeezing in more detail and making the most of 1080p video streaming apps like Amazon’s own Prime video. You’ve got to get much closer to the panel to spot the individual pixels now - it’s not going to rival an iPad Pro or Galaxy Tab S3, but for the money, it’s a great step up.
It’s also paired with Dolby Atmos-certified speakers now, just like the smaller Fire HD 8. OK, it’s not going to replicate a full cinema surround sound system, but it’s loud and clear enough to catch up on podcasts or binge on box-sets, without reaching for a pair of headphones first.
All that content is easier to find now, too, with a redesigned Recents screen that keeps track of all your content. Amazon has renamed it For You, and it will add shortcuts to your apps, games, videos, ebooks, and audiobooks, letting you pick up directly where you left off - even between reboots.
It’ll make recommendations too, but I didn’t get to spend enough time with one for it to work out I prefer gritty crime drama Bosch to pseudo-reality plastic surgery show Botched.
For You screen aside, though, FireOS hasn’t changed all that much, so if you’ve used a Fire tablet before you’ll feel right at home.
ALEXA IS LISTENING
Swipe down from the top of the screen and you’ll spot the other big new addition. Alexa has learned a new trick: hands-free listening.
Before, you had to long-press the home button to wake Amazon’s virtual assistant, but now, you can let her listen in all the time for that familiar trigger word. Toggle hands-free listening from the notification bar and the microphone switches to always-on mode. Want some privacy? Toggle it off and the mics are muted again.
Alexa works exactly the same here as she does on an Echo or Echo Dot, only here you’ll get visual aids that expand on your searches and questions, showing up on-screen as handy cards. These only used to fill up a portion of the screen on Amazon’s smaller slates, but here they appear full screen.
This makes checking sports scores, weather reports and calendar appointments much easier, with extra space for a five-day forecast or upcoming fixtures beneath the main info. Eventually, Amazon will add smart home security cameras here too, letting you get a live view onscreen with a quick shout to Alexa. Ring, Nest and Arlo will be among the first, with other manufacturers set to follow later.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) initial verdict
For £150, the HD 10 looks like an absolute steal for anyone after a tablet for videos, ebooks and a bit of web browsing. The custom UI is purpose-built for quickly downloading content from Amazon’s many different stores, and the Full HD screen is a real step up.
Sure, you’re still not getting the Google Play Store, which means you won’t be able to install official Google apps like YouTube, but if you can live without it, a Fire Tablet will do 90% of what a vanilla Android tab can manage.
We’ll be giving the HD 10 a full review closer to the October 11 launch, to see if it’s worth spending extra for that extra 10%, or if £150 really can buy all the tablet you need.