The 2017 edition tablet doesn’t look all that different from last year’s version, although it does come in a few new colours: Marine Blue and Punch Red, as well as traditional (and boring) black.

The more premium aluminium shell is gone, though, swapped for plastic. Honestly though, it’s not a big deal: the metal-bodied Fire HD never felt all that premium, and the plastic seen here doesn’t feel cheap.

The sturdy construction should make this tablet perfect toddler fodder, too - it’ll survive a beating better than the ultra-delicate iPad Pro you had to take out a second mortgage to buy, anyway.

You get the same stereo speakers, same microSD expansion slot for adding more storage should 32GB in the base model not be sufficient, and the same micro USB port for recharging. USB-C would have been nice, admittedly, but including it would have bumped the price up.

There’s still a headphone jack, of course, because what good is a multimedia machine without one of those?

Inside, there’s still a MediaTek CPU doing all the heavy lifting, but it’s faster than last year’s model, and paired with 2GB of RAM. Amazon reckons the whole thing is 30% faster than the outgoing HD 10. That helps things feel snappy and responsive, although I don’t yet know how it’ll fare with more demanding games.

Battery life has also improved, up from eight hours of mixed use to ten, depending on what you’re using the tablet for. I'll have to test that claim to see if it can survive a full day of streaming duties, though.