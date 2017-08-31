If there’s one part of the Swift 3 you don’t need to worry about at all, it’s performance. You get a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of all-SSD storage. This pretty much guarantees you a smooth Windows 10 ride.

The Swift 3 pops out of standby quickly, and after using it as my main work PC for a few days, I’d have been happy to continue. Sure, a MacBook has a nicer glass trackpad rather than the plastic one used here, but you still get a decent backlit keyboard and a pad smooth and big enough for comfort.

One thing for gamers to consider, though, is that a few laptops as thin and portable as the Swift 3 are now starting to use dedicated graphics. The HP Envy 13 has this, and it’s thinner and lighter to boot.

Sure, you don’t get a bristling Nvidia GTX 1080 but even a Nvidia 150 MX graphics will play games of the last few years much better than the integrated Intel HD 620 GPU used here.

Disclaimer: the HP Envy 13 is also £200 more. So, err, maybe you’d prefer a Nintendo Switch instead.

The Swift 3 also falls just short of all-day battery life, lasting between 7 and 7.5 hours of work, mixed with spurts of messing about online. Acer says you should be able to get 10 hours’ use between charges, but it does admit this is “maximum” run time.

Maybe you’ll squeeze that out if you do no more than write poetry on Notepad with the screen dimmer than a Poundland LED candle.

Let’s not end with that, though. The Swift 3 has pretty respectable speakers with good top volume and the lower-frequency punch needed to make late-night Netflix’ing in lonely hotel rooms enjoyable rather than depressing.