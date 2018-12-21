The Nitro’s graphical grunt comes from an AMD Radeon RX 560X core.

It’s a mid-range effort from AMD’s range, which means you get 1,024 stream processors and 4GB of memory. The former figure is fine for a mid-range GPU, while the latter is the bare minimum for a decent gaming chip in 2018.

The Radeon delivered solid performance in mainstream games, but it’s going to struggle with newer and more demanding titles.

It ran through Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor at 47fps, for instance, but with Witcher 3 cranked up to its maximum settings, it only averaged 23fps – so you’ll have to tone the graphics down if you want smooth gameplay.

Here’s another example: while it ran Battlefield 1 at a smooth 47fps, it could only play the more demanding Deus Ex: Mankind Divided at 28fps.

It won’t run every big single-player game that’s coming out at the moment, then, but the Nitro will easily run older titles. It’ll also handle every big esports game without breaking a sweat.

The Nitro 5 reviewed here is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor. It’s got the second-generation AMD Zen architecture, and it sits right in the middle of AMD’s mobile range. It’s got four cores with multi-threading, and its mediocre stock speed of 2GHz rises to a solid 3.6GHz using automatic boosting.

It’s a capable bit of silicon. Its Geekbench single- and multi-core results of 3,564 and 9,864 are enough to ensure that the Acer will handle most tasks – from web browsing and office applications, to photo editing and some multi-tasking too. It’ll also avoid bottlenecking games on the 1080p screen.

There are limits to the chip’s abilities, though. If you try to run tough office applications or video editing tools the Nitro will grind to a halt.

Elsewhere, you get 8GB of dual-channel memory and a 128GB SATA SSD. The drive is faster than any hard disk and keeps the Nitro feeling responsive, but it’s no match for the NVMe silicon used in other machines – including the more expensive HP.

Indeed, that HP machine is a great example of the extra power available if you spend more.

The HP Omen has a GTX 1060 graphics core – and in Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor it was nearly forty frames faster than the Acer. That machine also had a Core i7-8750H processor that was almost twice as quick as the Acer’s AMD hardware in multi-core benchmarks.

The Nitro’s final test, battery life, yielded expected and disappointing results. In a gaming test the Acer lasted for about ninety minutes, and it ran for around three and a half hours in an application test. In short: remember the mains adapter if you want a proper gaming session.

There’s one final good point about the Nitro 5 – the number of models available.

If you want to spend a bit less, than £649 versions of this machine drop the SSD to save cash. It’s also possible to spend around £749 and get Intel-based machines that have a little more CPU power.

If you want to spend a bit more, then a £799 version has a beefier Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics core.