Looks can be deceiving: just take a look at the Leap Ware.

Acer's latest slice of wearable tech looks slick enough once you've got it on your wrist, and at €139, isn't all that expensive. Not bad for something with a heart rate sensor and fitness tracking that'll tell you how much you've got left in the tank before you completely run out of stamina, right?

Well, no, not really. After trying one on for size at Acer's global press conference, I'm not convinced it does enough to deserve a spot on your wrist. Even if it does have one unique feature I hope to see on other smartwatches soon.