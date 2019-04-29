You’ll certainly see where your extra pennies have been spent when it comes to the design of these in-ears.

Made out of solid aluminium, the buds both look and feel like a premium product, with a flash of red titanium around the middle to give them a splash of colour.

The reassuringly click-y universal three-button remote on the anti-tangle Kevlar cable and the angled 3.5mm jack are also aluminium, and feel sturdy enough to last a good chunk of time being pulled in and out of a bag several times a day.

There’s a hard leather carry case should you prefer, as well as an airplane adapter, gold-plated 3.5mm to 6.35mm jack for more hi-fi focused kit and a shirt clip for avoiding cable rub. Quite the accessory bundle.

The buds are a little larger than some other in-ears you might have tried, but that’s to squeeze in the four drivers that give them their name – three balanced armatures looking after the high-end frequencies and a dynamic driver in charge of the bass and mids.

Getting the right fit in a pair of in-ears is key, and the 1Mores come with eight different ear tips (five silicone, three foam), as well as the default tips that come already fitted. The buds are also angled at 45 degrees, to sit more comfortably in your ear.

I would usually jump for the foam tips, but I didn’t get on with them here – not only were they tricky to fit, they also seemed a little shallow, and I preferred the silicone tips instead for getting the most snug fit. Thankfully there are enough of them to make sure you do.