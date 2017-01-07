The Panthera is essentially an updated version of the Xbox-friendly Atrox, with the same basic shape, easy-to-access internals and button layout.

Any discerning fighting game fan knows the best arcade sticks use authentic Japanese Sanwa parts (accept no substitutes) so it’s great to see Razer sticking with them here.

The eight main buttons are satisfyingly responsive, and I had no problems pulling off combos with the joystick either. I thought the joystick felt a little looser than the one I have at home, but I won’t know for sure until I get a full retail model to review.

There are two matching buttons on the side to match the PS4 controller’s Start and Share buttons. Are they easier to accidentally hit here than if they were on the top or at the back of the stick? Maybe, but that’s why there’s a lock switch on the top plate.

Razer has added a few PS4-specific touches here too, like the dedicated touchpad, and L3 and R3 buttons. These come in handy in Street Fighter V’s training mode, so it’s great to see ‘em so easy to access.

You can toggle between PS4 and PS3 inputs, so it’s backwards compatible with the previous-gen console if you fancy playing some older titles. Oh, and it’ll play nicely with PC games too - it’s just a standard USB cable.

Razer has switched out the cable release, though. This was fiddly and prone to failing on the Atrox, but the new one looks a lot more robust. Handy if you’re a tournament fiend that regularly takes their stick out of the house.