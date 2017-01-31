The most striking thing about the GX800’s physical form is just how small and lightweight it is. Even with the included 12-32mm kit lens attached, it’s barely bigger than premium compacts like the Sony RX100 V, Fujifilm X70 or Panasonic’s own Lumix LX100.

The aforementioned lens twists down into a smaller size when not in use, barely protruding an inch from the body. In this form, the GX800 could almost be described as pocket-sized (we’re talking coat pockets rather than skinny jean pockets), making it one of the easiest system cameras to carry around with you all day.

Have concessions been made? To some extent, yeah: there’s no electronic viewfinder here (all Panasonic’s other system cameras have one), and no hot shoe for mounting an external flash or microphone. If you’re looking to add extra hardware to boost performance, or you want to use a viewfinder to compose your shots instead of just the rear screen, you’ll be better off with one of Panasonic’s pricier Lumix G offerings.

The screen is a decent one, though: sharply detailed for the price, bright enough to use outdoors on a sunny day, and equipped with touch control capabilities. I can take or leave these personally, but I’ll admit the option to set your focus point by tapping an area of the screen is a useful one at times. The screen also flips up 180 degrees to face forward – perfect for anyone who plans to use the GX800 for snapping selfies.

Style-wise, the GX800 isn’t among the most distinctive compact system cameras on the market, but it’s no minger either: the leather-look textured band around the body is a neat nod to cameras of the distant past.

It’s also worth noting that is one of the few full-size cameras that doesn’t accept regular SD cards: if you don’t already own a microSD card, you’ll need to invest in one when you buy the GX800.