OLED might be the future, but it’s also painfully spenny.

Sure, you can get a 65in panel with all the acronyms you could ever need - 4K, HDR, HLG, etc. - but you’ll need to clear a space in your wallet before clearing a space on your wall.

What do you do if you want a properly pretty picture without the price tag? You go for LED - at least, that’s what Panasonic is hoping with it’s highly equipped EX750.

How does it stack up against OLED, though? We went eyes-on with the new set at the Panasonic Convention in Frankfurt to find out whether this slim screen can hold a candle to its higher-end friends.

And if you want to know where the EX750 fits into the full Panasonic 2017 line-up, check out our full breakdown of the range here.