Look, 4K Blu-ray players are not the future of home entertainment. That accolade belongs to Ultra High Definition streaming via Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sky Q.

But if you really care about how your movies look at home, 4K Blu-ray is still the very best way to watch them - and Oppo’s UDP-203 is the best 4K Blu-ray player to watch them on. A superior machine even to last year’s awesome Panasonic DMP-UB900, it lavishes your senses with oodles of detail and pin-sharp sound. Given its exorbitant price, you’d expect as much.

For cinephile nirvana, the Oppo UDP-203 is an absolute must-have.