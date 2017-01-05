The original R9 was a true selfie-addict’s dream: the front-facing snapper had a higher resolution sensor than the one bolted to the back of the phone. That’s changed for the R9s, with both cameras getting 16MP sensors.

The 16MP Sony sensor on the rear comes with dual phase detect auto-focusing, making it easier to capture clarity in challenging light conditions. The wider f/1.7 aperture lets in more light than the R9’s f/2.0 lens, too. It might not sound like a major jump, but it’s significant enough to make a difference to your low light shots - which is where it really counts these days.

In the sunniest of conditions, the rear camera shines, producing clear sharp shots that would be hard to distinguish in a photo line-up of those turned out by flagship snappers. Colours are vibrant, bokeh turns out really nicely without much effort on my part, and there’s plenty of rich detail in every shot. It’s really hard to hate anything about it at all.

In less than optimal light conditions, the camera retained its speedy focus and turned out images fast and clear whenever I kept my hands surgeon-steady. However, there’s still some noise in darker shots - although it does a tremendous job of doing justice to night lights. The illuminated signs of a Ginza shopping strip never looked better and colours looked better than real life. Too bad it doesn’t come with OIS.

Like the R9 before it, the R9s comes with a stonking 16MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture to help you find the light for good selfies. It also comes with a Beauty mode, as most Chinese phones do, that will smoothen your skin and give you the glow of someone who manages to squeeze in a 5km run every morning before work. Personally, I’m not a big fan of its airbrushed effect, but at least you don’t have to open up another app for your #OOTD post.

If you’re a YouTube-wannabe, the Oppo R9s shoots in 4K too. Not bad for the money, really.