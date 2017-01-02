Samsung’s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

Lawks, when are you going to stop banging on about boring bargain blowers?

Not until our keyboards crumble out from under our very fingers. There’s too many people out there who’ve gradually been wangled onto a top-whack contract and then been encouraged to forget that £60-a-month is a shipload of cash. We’re coming for you, poppets! Stay afloat just a little while longer!

Bog off. I like my big phone, and so I pays the big money.

Oh, but the direct debit devil has his horns thrust deep into your essence. Cast off your contractual shackles for a moment and think on the ways you could spend a handful of tens extra every month.

You could have both Netflix and Amazon, or those guitar lessons, or a petrol-paid trip to the seaside. Or send it to a couple of worthy causes – just so can sail smugly past those High Street clipboard chuggers with your head held high. “Medecins Sans Frontieres” you can say, instead of your usual “I no speaky the Eenglish.”