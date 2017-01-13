Arcam rPlay DAC puts Alexa in your high-end hi-fi

Alexa’s getting around a bit these days…

Too true. This is the year that Amazon’s truly opening up its voice assistant to any and all comers; CES was chock-full of third-party products that embraced its advances to usability. And why not? Alexa works brilliantly, and asking an AI to “play my Awesome Mix Vol. 3 playlist” with your mouth feels so much more 2017 than scrolling through an app and pressing buttons. And now, thanks to Arcam, you can even put Alexa in your audiophile-friendly high-end hi-fi.

Tell me more

The Cambridge-based company has just announced its new rPlay DAC (£399, out late February) and thanks to its Wi-Fi skills and DTS Play-Fi integration, it’s bringing Alexa to anything you hook it up to. Wirelessly or otherwise.