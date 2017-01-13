Arcam rPlay DAC puts Alexa in your high-end hi-fi

Alexa’s getting around a bit these days…
Too true. This is the year that Amazon’s truly opening up its voice assistant to any and all comers; CES was chock-full of third-party products that embraced its advances to usability. And why not? Alexa works brilliantly, and asking an AI to “play my Awesome Mix Vol. 3 playlist” with your mouth feels so much more 2017 than scrolling through an app and pressing buttons. And now, thanks to Arcam, you can even put Alexa in your audiophile-friendly high-end hi-fi.
Tell me more
The Cambridge-based company has just announced its new rPlay DAC (£399, out late February) and thanks to its Wi-Fi skills and DTS Play-Fi integration, it’s bringing Alexa to anything you hook it up to. Wirelessly or otherwise.
DTS Play-Fi, you say?
Play-Fi is an audio tech that carries lossless Hi-Res audio – as well as a bunch of services like Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer – to any compatible product via your home’s wireless network. It’s about to get Alexa integration too, which means any product that has Play-Fi will have Alexa.
And don’t worry if you’re an Apple Music subscriber, because the rPlay has Airplay built-in too. Plus good ol’ fashioned UPnP so that it can stream from a computer hard drive or NAS.
And I can connect it to pretty much anything?
Yep, it has physical analogue and digital outputs, so you can hook it up to your existing hi-fi, whether it’s a beloved relic from the 70s or a brand new system.