It might be one of the biggest brands out there when it comes to laptops, but Lenovo has never been bothered about gaming - until now.

The Legion Y720 might have been a long time coming, but it looks set to make a big first impression: It's got all the Intel- and Nvidia-provided power you need for VR, gamer-pleasing features like a built-in wireles adapter for an Xbox One controler, and a backlit keyboard for anyone that insists on turning their desktop into an all-night rave.

Oh, and it's the first laptop with Dolby Atmos surround sound. No biggie.

This is actually the first of many Lenovo gaming machines, which will arrive under the Legion gaming brand. Should you be excited? We went hands-on at CES 2017 to find out.