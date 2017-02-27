The P10 is a phone with plenty of style but not much flair unless you pick it up in one of the special colours.

There are eight tones in total, of which I saw and handled three. The most striking by far are the two Pantone efforts, Greenery and Dazzling Blue. Greenery won't be to everyone's taste, but I rather like it. It'll certainly make your phone stand out among the sea of black, silver and gold handsets you'll come across on your commute.

Dazzling Blue is more subtle but does have the lovely 'Hyper Diamond-Cut Finish' on the back. Despite being super-shiny this magically repels fingerprints. Alright, it's not magic - it's science. But either way it works; fingerprints will be confined to the front of the phone here.

The other finish I handled was the graphite black model and here you're firmly back in standard smartphone country. The photo above shows the black version next to the Greenery version of the P10 Plus, and as you can see it gets somewhat overshadowed due to its lack of truly distinguishing features. There's nothing about it which would make somebody clapping eyes on it for the first time say "Oh, that's the new Huawei isn't it?"

That's not to say it's not nice, though, because whatever the colour the P10 is, it's a smart and smartly built device. It's about iPhone 7-sized despite having a much larger 5.1in screen than the iPhone's 4.7in one, reasonably thin and solid. It's also nice to hold, with shallow curves on the side which help it nestle into the palm. I really like the fact that the camera module is entirely flat with the back of the phone, whereas almost every other handset these days has one that juts out and prevents it sitting neatly on a tabletop. It's the little things in life that matter...

The power and volume keys are well placed on the right-hand side and don't suffer from any flexing, and there's a USB-C port and headphone socket on the bottom. Oh, and the fingerprint sensor has been moved from the rear, where it's lived on previous Huawei phones, to the front. It's a touch-pad rather than a clicky button, as on the HTC 10, and is fast and accurate in use.