Is it worth having a fitness tracker at all if it doesn’t support every form of activity?

For some, the answer will be no - and they’ll look to the likes of the Garmin Forerunner series to get their tracking fix.

Others, though, are happy to have something a little simpler, that does basic notification alerts and general tracking without an excess of stats and specifics.

For those people, Huawei has waded into an already crowded arena and thrown its Fit watch into the mix.

Does it achieve the perfect blend of subtlety and smarts? Read on to find out.