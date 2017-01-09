As much as we liked it, the HTC 10 didn't really have any stand-out features.

It might have ditched the gimmicks and doubled down on design, but design alone just won't cut it in 2016. You've got to be waterproof, with a kick-ass display, and a capable camera to boot.

Oh, and you've also got to undercut the price-tastic phenomenon that is the OnePlus 3.

The HTC 10 Evo is that phone. A second try, if you like, built to compete at the mid-range rather than go up against the combined might of the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S7.

It mostly succeeds, too. With no price confirmed ahead of launch, it was a tricky phone to review - but HTC managed to avoid a price catastrophe, so I'm actually quite impressed.