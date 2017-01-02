Is the HR+ much of a looker? Nah, not really. It's a big lump of coloured plastic, covered on the top side by an almost tyre-like rubber texture.

Does that sound like your cup of tea? Then all power to you, but for most it's fairly bland. That shoe-sole-esque coating picks up dirt like no one's business too, so you'll have to give it a good scrub every week or so.

It's also a bit on the bulky side for a fitness tracker - possibly on account of the added GPS smarts.

The thick and wide unit spans your whole wrist, regularly getting caught coats and giving you one massive cuff whenever you wear anything with sleeves. Unless your wardrobe consistst exclusively of baggy hoodies.

The strap's not all that comfy either. To make sure the tracker doesn't slide (and to ensure it gets a proper heart rate reading) you need to wear it pretty tight, making the clasp and the heart rate sensor (which sticks out a bit) dig into the wrist.

It's not so bad at first but, get moving and the friction could leave some chaffing. Not what you want from something designed to get you active.

The display is alright, though. It's a nice, simple little monochrome affair. There's enough detail to give you a clear readout of whatever you want, without having to cram things in, but just like with other small-screened trackers, you'll have to do a bit of swiping to take in everything you need.

Thankfully, it's not all touch-controlled, or the feature-packed Garmin would have you scrolling for days.

There's a little button just below the screen that swaps from the standard activity tracking mode into workout mode, as well as letting you access your settings.