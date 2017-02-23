Ask anyone who played it and there’s a very good chance they’ll tell you the Mass Effect trilogy was the best action/role-player. Ever.
See, Mass Effect had it all: a gripping story, enthralling character relationships, a thoroughly believable narrative - and, of course, fast-paced combat interactions. Just don’t mention the ending.
When news broke at E3 2015, then, that a fourth instalment - Andromeda - was inbound, the reaction was predictably one of serious excitement.
Now, almost two years and several delayed launchers later, a return to space is just weeks away.
Want to know what’s in store? We got hands-on with Mass Effect: Andromeda at EA’s HQ. Here’s everything we learned.
It’s Mass Effect, but not as we know it
Where the original Mass Effect trilogy was all about protecting the lives of those in the Milky Way, Andromeda takes you far, far away - and makes you the alien.
Set somewhere between Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, Andromeda sees you taking on the role of a volunteer with the Andromeda initiative - a mission made in arks to find a new home for the inhabitants of the Milky Way.
Why the change of scene? Well, one of the factors that made the trilogy so enthralling was the fact that your dialogue decisions had such a clear effect on the path of the story (at least until the ending), with the second and third titles building on decisions made in the first.
Regardless of what you made of the trilogy’s finale, it was always going to be hard for developer BioWare to build a new game based around decisions you made on a previous console. Instead, it’s built a new game rooted in the same ideas, set in the Mass Effect canon, without directly contradicting anything you did before. Clever.
Off it is, then, to galaxies afar, as you investigate potential new homes for humanity and friends. Let’s just say it doesn’t all go according to plan.
Gripping gameplay, made better
The good news? This still feels like a Mass Effect game. Sure, plenty has changed, but, at the core, Andromeda retains that well-known focus on deep character development and relationship-building.
In that vein, narration remains impeccable - even if some of the dialogue is a little cliched: “We’re marooned, 20,000 souls at sea...we need to know if that’s safe harbour” - and the game has a truly cinematic feel, with cut-scenes enthralling, believable and, at times, heart-rending. In fact, ME:A takes everything that made Mass Effect so popular and makes it prettier, punchier and more powerful.
That said, there are plenty of new elements, too. Andromeda puts exploration and the scale of space at its centre: this is BioWare’s biggest game ever (thanks to the Frostbite engine), with more places and more people than ever before. More so than the original trilogy, this feels like a game that needs to be explored. Rumbling across a sand-swept planet in the six-wheeled Nomad, for example, it feels as if any of the roads could lead to a whole new story.
It’s not a sandbox title, mind: despite their size, the worlds all retain a role in the narrative and, while there’s a balanced mix of main quests and side quests, action feels relevant at every stage - whether hunting for answers in seedy bars or searching for your missing crewmates after a hostile gun battle.
Plenty to see, do, find and fight
Nor does exploration simply mean strolling around talking to everyone and everything. There’s a new crafting system, for example, which will require you to learn how to replicate the more advanced technology of your new alien friends, bringing home the feeling that you’re truly grasping at survival.
And, of course, not all of those friends will be entirely friendly. In the couple of hours we spent hands-on with Mass Effect: Andromeda, we played a section from the very start of the game before skipping ahead to play with a character levelled-up to 15, and let’s just say there was plenty of fighting to match the inter-galactic diplomacy - at least, if you choose to start firing.
Thankfully, combat in Andromeda is addictively thrilling. There are difficulty modes, of course, so you can make it as tough or casual as you like, but a large cache of weapons paired with deeper combat combos and team roles makes aggressive interactions enthralling at every level.
A new jump mechanic throws something new into the mix, too, allowing you to seek out different forms of cover - which is now destructible - as well as bringing a novel dimension into levels, where advancing might mean hopping onto a ledge or boosting across crevices.
In the first world we explored, for example, rocks floated skyward through the mist as lightning strikes turned the ground into a zapping hazard - and the only way out involved some deft leaps upward. It means you'll have to look around for options, but that's no bad thing, given how beautiful Andromeda's settings are.
Forging a path for humanity
As for your character, you play as either Scott or Sarah Ryder (whose appearances can be endlessly changed) - Pathfinders (somewhere between a scout, a soldier and a scientist) with the Andromeda mission, who’ve been woken up after a cosy 600-year nap.
Whether these hold quite the same pull as the trilogy’s protagonist, Commander Shepard, will come down to the individual player - but there’s as much, if not more, depth to these two as there ever was in the original games.
In fact, that goes for almost every person you meet within Andromeda’s vast universe. From flirting with outlaws to fighting green-skinned foes, dialogue decisions constantly shape relationships, action and outcomes - and you’ll be made intimately aware of the consequences.
We played a slightly glitchy pre-launch build, in which character faces were a little jumpy and eye movements were a bit on the dead side, and, even with these distractions, relationships and plot development was deeply immersive. Provided these are ironed out by launch, Andromeda will easily offer some of the most immersive character-driven gameplay ever.
On a side note, graphical performance generally was astounding - bar a few bugs. With the power of next-gen platforms, BioWare has been able to deliver a focus on the little details like never before. Looking around as you rumble in a shuttle towards your first planet, for example, everything from sparks to box textures to wiring has been considered, creating an added layer of believability.
A class of its own
Besides the depth of character interaction, there’s also a refined class system - and, while you choose some aspects at the start, you’re not defined by these abilities indefinitely: character and class traits can be amended and tweaked throughout the game, adding layers of customisation to suit the situation faced.
This also makes Andromeda a highly accessible game, which players can choose to skim the surface of or, more likely, burrow right down into, exploring the facets of each skill, ability and weapons upgrade. How you feel about that will depend on the way you play the game, but the beauty lies in the fact that casual players can choose never to investigate their character further, essentially playing in default, while those interested can spend hours searching for the best ways to develop their skills.
Combat is similar, too, with the ability to play at a high level, deploying weapons, blasting baddies and moving on - or upgrading items and revolving through the large cache of tools and weaponry on offer in order to make the best of the situation.
Without giving too much away, Mass Effect: Andromeda offers the kind of depth you’d expect from one of the best RPGs of all time, without sacrificing the accessibility necessary to introduce the series to new players. It's something introduced at the very beginning, as a crisis quickly hits the ark you're aboard: if you want to get going, you can head straight to the task (fixing a busted bit of the ship, in this case); if you want to delve deeper, you can equally spend time conversing with a host of characters.
Mass Effect: Andromeda: Initial verdict
Will Andromeda, then, make up for the love lost with the ending of the original trilogy? From our first hands-on, there’s every chance the answer will be yes.
The fourth Mass Effect takes everything series fans loved about the first three games - namely deep narratives, engrossing character relationships and the ability to direct the story through dialogue decisions - and channels it into an extraordinary open-world environment.
With an immersive combination of customisation options and objective types, this is very much a Mass Effect game - but also one perhaps more accessible than any before. It has a sense of urgency and responsibility, but also of freedom and ability, to explore and discover richly rendered worlds in away that makes a direct difference to the story progression.
There are new tricks, too, such as the jump action and the Nomad vehicle - not to mention the crafting options - but the real beauty lies in the fact that this is a game which builds on the original trilogy without forgetting its roots.
Sure, there were niggles in the beta we tried - particularly those graphical bugs with facial expressions and a slightly glitchy jump mechanic - but, so long as they’re gone by launch, this one could keep you playing for a long, long time.