Ask anyone who played it and there’s a very good chance they’ll tell you the Mass Effect trilogy was the best action/role-player. Ever.

See, Mass Effect had it all: a gripping story, enthralling character relationships, a thoroughly believable narrative - and, of course, fast-paced combat interactions. Just don’t mention the ending.

When news broke at E3 2015, then, that a fourth instalment - Andromeda - was inbound, the reaction was predictably one of serious excitement.

Now, almost two years and several delayed launchers later, a return to space is just weeks away.

Want to know what’s in store? We got hands-on with Mass Effect: Andromeda at EA’s HQ. Here’s everything we learned.