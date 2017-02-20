But maybe you don’t care about that and you really bought Horizon so you could riddle mechanical animals with arrows. If so, you won’t be disappointed.

These machines are everywhere, and they vary massively in size and appearance. Some are essentially herd animals that pose little threat unless provoked, but most are on the lookout for humans and a real handful if they spot you.

The trick, then, is to make sure they don’t spot you, by moving around in the tall grass and behind cover. From a safe distance you’re able to use Aloy’s ‘focus’ (a thing that looks like a Bluetooth earpiece but can actually analyse nearby tech) to mark enemies and show their patrol routes, which allows you to plan the perfect stealth attack.

Most humans and some of the weaker machines (the velociraptor-like ‘watchers’, for example) can be killed with a well-timed melee insta-kill or single well-placed shot from the bow, but bigger enemies, of which there are many, are much tougher and much more complex. You need to analyse these for weak points that can then be targeted using the vast variety of different arrows and other weapons available to you as the game progresses.

The biggest machines have huge health bars and lots of different components that can be targeted, and the best battles see you running around and dodging the attacks from a huge machine while constantly switching weapons and taking shots as different weaknesses are exposed. At their best, these encounters are epic, exhausting and supremely satisfying.

The same can’t be said for melee combat, though, which is pretty basic and imprecise. It’s not so bad when fighting machines, as this tends to involve leaping out of the way of a charge before taking an opportunistic swipe with your spear, but when fighting other humans you find yourself button-mashing, with no real way to tell what your enemy’s doing and no parry button even if you could. We’ve grown accustomed to a certain level of hand-to-hand combat through the likes of The Witcher 3 and Rocksteady’s Batman games, and Horizon falls disappointingly short.