Tech Resolutions #3: why I’m swapping my iPhone for a Nokia dumbphone

I know: this is Stuff. Home of the best gadgets the world has to offer. And I’m talking about ditching my fancy smartphone for an anything-but-clever Nokia brick.

Why? Well, the practical reason is because I travel a lot, and it's a dual-sim phone with a hefty six-day battery life from a single charge.

But there are dual-sim smartphones, too. So, why don’t I want one? Because they make life too easy.

Don’t get me wrong, that’s exactly what good tech should do: answer real-world problems. But should it do that for every. Single. Thing? For me, the answer is no.

Increasingly, I’ve found myself relying on my phablet for almost everything. Maps. Banking. Translations. Facebook. Travel information. The list goes on. What’s the problem? I’ve forgotten how to function without a phone in my pocket. Well, not any longer.