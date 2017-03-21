Hands-on with 8 new indie games coming soon for Xbox One and PC

Time was, the humble indie game was a patchy, pretty piece of work cobbled together on a shoestring with little but the love of a developer to get it to market.

Things have changed. Nowadays, the head honchos over at Xbox dish out dev kits and store space to all comers willing to give it a good go - not to mention serving up the same submission process for every game, big or small.

All of which means indie gaming on Xbox and PC is experiencing a burgeoning resurgence - and, having been hands-on with 8 new titles at an ID@Xbox showcase in London, that only looks set to continue.

What have you got to look forward to? Read on for our first impressions of 8 of the coolest new indie games hitting Xbox One and PC in the very near future.