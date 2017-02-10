15 of the best cheap Steam games

The PS4 and Xbox One tend to steal the headlines, but it’s an under-discussed fact that there’s never been a better time to be a PC gamer.

Fire up the platform’s ubiquitous game delivery platform, Steam, and you’ll be presented with a vast collection of titles that spans four decades of gaming history, from the beginnings of the first person shooter in the early '90s to the big budget blockbusters of today.

Best of all, Steam combines its overflowing library with some seriously wallet-friendly prices, and that's before you take into account the regular, monstrously generous sales and deals.

But where does the discount-hunting PC noob start? With a wee read of these top picks, that's where!

Additional copy by Sam Kieldsen