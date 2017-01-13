Dell's carbon-clad XPS 13 has been earning top marks from us ever since it first showed up, but now there's a new version to get excited about - one that literally bends over backwards for you.
This new 2-in-1 version shrinks down in size, and adds a hinge that lets you spin the screen around to four different positions.
Don't think that means you're missing out on the fantastic InfinityEdge display, though - it makes a reappearance with, with the same barely-there 5mm bezel. Dell reckons that makes this the smallest 13in convertible in the world, with everything crammed into an 11in chassis.
I got the chance to take one for a spin this week, to see whether the hybrid can hold a candle to the laptop original.
FLIPPING MARVELOUS
That new hinge does pretty much the same job as Lenovo's Yoga 900, only without the watch-inspired bling. You can flip the screen back completely and use the XPS as a tablet, prop up the screen as a tent, or fold it completely flat.
It works brilliantly, and is a great match for Dell's Active Pen stylus. You get a lot more screen for sketching on than you would on a Microsoft Surface Pro, only without the added bulk thanks to that almost bezel-free design.
You still get the choice of Full HD and QHD resolutions, too, so you know you're getting a fantastic screen either way.
Under the hood, Dell has swapped to Intel's latest Kaby Lake CPUs, only not the regular laptop varieties. They're actually Core M chips, which don't need fans to keep them cool, but might not have quite the same amount of grunt as the standard XPS 13. We'll have to wait for a full review to see how they stack up.
One the plus side, battery life should be fantastic. Dell reckons you'll get up to 15 hours of charge on the Full HD model. Just expect that to drop if you step up to QHD.
RIGHT TO THE CORE
It's not just the screen hinge that's different: Dell has shifted the webcam over to the middle of the screen, which should make a big improvement over the original placement on the far side.
You'll still find it sat underneath the screen though, not above it, to make room for that gorgeous InfinityEdge display. That basically means you'll be showing off your double chin to anyone you try to make a Skype call to. At least it's Windows Hello compatible, so you'll be able to log in without typing in your password.
Connectivity isn't quite as comprehensive any more, either. The 2-in-1 makes do with USB Type-C ports only, with two letting you charge and run an external display at the same time. One doubles as a Thunderbolt 3 port, so you could use it to run two 4K screens at the same time - if you're flush with enough cash to actually own a pair, that is.
Happily Dell is throwing in a regular USB adapter in the box, so you can still use your old kit - even if it's only one device at a time.
There's no full-size SD card reader any more, just a microSD card slot. You'll need to swap the SD card in your camera to a microSD card with adapter if you want to quickly transfer files from a camera.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 initial verdict
The XPS 13 is one of our favourite Windows laptops, and I don't see that changing with this convertible model. It looks gorgeous, makes a few welcome changes, and adds a genuinely useful rotating hinge for doubling up as a tablet.
The fanless design might mean it's down on power, but for day-to-day work and web browsing I'll take battery life and a non-roasted crotch every time, thanks. Dell isn't going to stop making the regular XPS 13 either, so you've got a choice between performance and a convertible screen.
You'll be able to pick one up in February, with prices starting from around US$999 - a $100 premium over the standard model. Whether it'll be worth the extra cash will depend on if you'll be using that flppy screen.
We'll find out in a full review a little closer to launch.