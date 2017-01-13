Dell's carbon-clad XPS 13 has been earning top marks from us ever since it first showed up, but now there's a new version to get excited about - one that literally bends over backwards for you.

This new 2-in-1 version shrinks down in size, and adds a hinge that lets you spin the screen around to four different positions.

Don't think that means you're missing out on the fantastic InfinityEdge display, though - it makes a reappearance with, with the same barely-there 5mm bezel. Dell reckons that makes this the smallest 13in convertible in the world, with everything crammed into an 11in chassis.

I got the chance to take one for a spin this week, to see whether the hybrid can hold a candle to the laptop original.