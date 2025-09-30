WIN an Astell&Kern Kann Ultra digital audio player worth £1599!

We’ve got an absolutely huge competition this month where you can win yourself a Skylight Calendar Max (£550), Tenways CGO009 Smart City E-bike (£1999), Synca Circ Plus massage chair (£2499.99), Netgear Orbi 870 Mesh WiFi 7 3-Pack (£1199.99), Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G mobile router (£899.99), iRobot Roomba Plus 505 and Max 705 robot vacuums (£699 each) and the mighty Astell&Kern Kann Ultra audio player (£1599), together worth a massive £10146!

The Astell&Kern Kann Ultra audio player is the part of the prize bundle that’ll have audiophiles everywhere crossing their fingers. The Kann Ultra, worth £1599, is the brand’s fifth and most powerful digital audio player yet, which provides astounding sound quality.

The first in the brand’s award-winning KANN series of players to feature Octa-core processors, you can expect it to take your listening experience to new sonic heights.

ESS’ latest flagship DAC allows it to deliver rich expansive sound and benefits from advanced modulation for reduced power consumption, noise, and distortions. Separate sound design for the Headphone Out, Line Out and Pre-Out ports to provide the perfect sound for each, too.

See astellnkern.co.uk for more info.

How to enter

Ready to scoop a bundle of tech so good you’ll be the envy of every geek in town? Grab your chance of winning our biggest ever prize by heading here and answering this question:

How many products make up our huge prize bundle?

A…5

B…8

C…12

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 31 Oct 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.