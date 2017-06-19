It might not be overflowing with gadgets, then, but that’s not the reason you buy a Golf R. No, it’s for the 2-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder block under the bonnet.

It’s the most powerful engine ever fitted to one of VW’s iconic hatchbacks, and is good for 306hp - which can propel you from 0-62 in a fraction over five seconds.

If you were worried the engine note would sound a bit weedy, especially compared to the V6-engined Golf R32 of old, you can put your mind at ease. Some clever electronic additions to the cabin add some much-needed urgency as you build up the revs. It’s artificial, sure, but it also means you aren’t deafened whenever you need to rack up the motorway miles.

There’s minimal effort required to blast up to motorway speeds, with rapid response and minimal turbo lag. Any passengers in the back will feel all those horses too, though - we're getting to the point where bucket seats are as much a necessity in the rear as they are in the front, just to stop your passengers complaining about the G-forces.

The manual gearbox is an absolute pleasure to use, and great to see still available as an option - a lot of other high-power hatches are exclusively auto now.

Suspension is firm, as you’d expect from a sporty setup like this, so you’ll feel every bump if your regular commute is covered in pot-holes. It’s not overly stiff, though, just enough to keep you feeling in control when the roads get twisty.

The four wheel drive system might add a fair bit of extra weight over the front-wheel drive Golf GTI, but it helps the R feel even more planted and confident on winding B roads. It lets you put that power down without feeling like you’re going to end up in a ditch any time soon.