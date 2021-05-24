The Teenage Engineering OB-4 forms part of the Swedish tech company's simple but highly effective wireless audio range of niceties and claims to be the world’s first “Magic Radio”.

It's a sort of hyper-stylised hybrid audio box combining the warm halcyon buzz of an old wireless with thoroughly modern tech and the sharp, almost industrial styling of something one of Kraftwerk’s roadies would have been seen lugging around.

There’s something undeniably loveable about Teenage Engineering, seeing as its range of products spans everything from retro-inspired synthesisers to modular lighting systems for the ultimate kitchen disco to working with Carl Pei's new venture 'Nothing'.

Every single item is a design masterpiece, beautifully tactile and achingly cool. The sort of thing you deliberately place in the middle of a coffee table to ensure every guest notices it and inevitably asks: “what does this do?”.

The beauty of the OB-4 is that no one really knows what it is. In its simplest form, it’s a high fidelity loudspeaker with two 4-inch bass drivers and a pair of neodymium tweeters. But in its most complex, it’s a little black box of weirdness.

Treat it as a pure audio speaker and those drivers and tweeters gang up to create 38 watts per channel, which is around 100 decibels when you crank things up. Weighing just 1.7kg and standing no taller than around 30cm, it’s a punchy little thing, but blaring fantastically crisp and natural sounds out of its orifice isn’t the only party trick here.

No, because hidden behind the amorphous polymer glass fibre and milled aluminium exterior is a mixed bag of cutting edge gadgetry that turns this FM radio and loudspeaker into some sort of ambient noise emitting drone wizard.