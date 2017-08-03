Video playback really is the biggest reason to pick up a DS216play - it’s got a 1.5GHz CPU and 1GB of RAM designed purely for transcoding 4K video files and streaming them across your network to just about any device.

It’ll step down file quality for mobiles and tablets, but stick to native resolution if your TV supports 4K. Or at least, it’s supposed to - in our testing, things weren’t always silky smooth. 4K transcoding is disabled by default on lower capacity drives, which could be a problem if you were planning on using an SSD instead of a hard disk.

It's also seriously selective with file types, refusing to play Ultra HD video recorded from a smartphone, or anything with a 5.1 surround sound audio track. That was until we enabled that audio transcoder, which was disabled out of the box. You've got to do a lot more digging around in menus and toggling settings than you would with any other streaming stick or service, and depending what you're streaming to, you might be left stuck with a 1080p feed instead of full 4K.

Plex wouldn’t play nicely either, saying the DS216play wasn’t powerful enough, although Synology’s own Videostation app saw no issues. After some trial and error, though, playback was smooth - even with a 40GB UltraHD file to our Chromecast Ultra in all its full 2160p glory.