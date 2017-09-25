OK, now on to the good stuff. Undoing the six thumbscrews holding that glass side panel on reveals AMD’s 1800X Ryzen 7 CPU, sitting pride of place in an Asus X370 motherboard - which (of course) has it’s own LED lighting.

It’s an eight core, sixteen thread chip running at 3.6GHz, and with enough juice left in the tank to crank all the way up to 4GHz when temperatures allow.

You’d need to break out the technical manual to explain all the differences between Ryzen and Intel’s Core CPUs, but basically you get more cores on AMD for slightly less cash, or higher clock speeds on Intel for slightly more. How does that translate into performance figures? Read on to the next section.

Ryzen isn’t even AMD’s top-end chip now, either. That would be Threadripper, where the clue really is in the name. Think more cores, higher clock speeds, and even more performance. But back to Ryzen for now.

Stormforce has used AMD’s reference heatsink to cool the chip (which admittedly has some very funky LED lights on it), but I can’t help thinking a water cooling setup would have been better in a showpiece system like this. Not that temperatures are a problem, mind.

You’ll find an Asus-branded Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080ti graphics card below the CPU cooler - not an AMD card, because they weren’t on sale when this system was built. You could make the switch to an RX Vega GPU before you buy, if you wanted an all-AMD system.

Look closely and you’ll spot the 512GB NVMe SSD slotted directly into the motherboard, sandwiched between the CPU and GPU. NVMe (or Non-Volatile Memory Host Controller Interface Specification, if you’re feeling fancy) is the technical term for “goes like stink” - this WD drive can manage 2050MB/s file reads and 800MB/s writes, which is significantly quicker than a SATA SSD, and miles faster than a traditional hard disk.

There’s one of those too, though: a 3TB model for storing all your games, documents and multimedia files on. It sits at the top of the case, hidden from view, and with room for three more full-size disks should you want to add more storage later.

Although you can spec the Geo with whatever peripherals and accessories you want, it come to us supplied with a curved, 144Hz Samsung monitor and a full selection of Corsair’s RGB-illuminated gaming gear. And yes, even the mouse mat lights up.

With a bit of software tinkering, you can have the entire setup glowing in unison. Because, let’s face it: when it comes to gaming, you can never have too much LED lighting.