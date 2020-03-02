That camera bump is there for a good reason: it holds no fewer than four lenses, if you count the depth sensor that's onboard purely to give portraits a pleasing bokeh blur.

The numbers are undeniably impressive: the 108MP main snapper is joined by a 48MP telephoto good for 100x hybrid zoom and a 12MP wide-angle. There's also a 40MP front-facer for selfie shooting. It's a combo that should wipe the floor with every rival, and is the biggest reason to buy an Ultra over a vanilla Galaxy S20.

It's not all that clear cut, though. The main camera's 108MP sensor is physically bigger than anything else you'll find in a phone right now, and uses algorithm-based cleverness that results in 12MP images. During the day, it takes brilliantly detailed and vibrant photos with expertly judged exposure and well-balanced HDR. There's also the usual image processing we've come to expect from Samsung, with somewhat aggressive sharpening that can counteract the detail gained from the high pixel count. More troubling is the overblown skin smoothing and dramatic shifts in white balance when the sensor detects a face - something that doesn't happen in the manual mode.

Inconsistent focus searching can also be an issue, though Samsung is reportedly working on a software update that promises a fix. Low-light photos are a real improvement over the previous generation, but brute-forcing things with a massive sensor hasn't made enough of a leap to beat Google's excellent Night Sight or Apple's Night Mode. Colours lean too far towards warm hues and noise increases a lot, so while usable, they aren't the very best around.

More impressive is the ultra-wide camera, which matches the main sensor for exposure and colour, and doesn't have as much of a fish-eye effect as some rivals. The front-facing camera is a slam-dunk, too, taking detailed selfies that show few of the smoothing issues of the main sensor.

Zoom is the real head turner here, with the 48MP telephoto's lens using a periscope-style setup that allows for 4x optical, 10x 'hybrid', using a combination of multiple images, and up to 100x with sensor cropping. At between 5x and 10x, it is hands down one of the best phone cameras around, with an uncanny ability to make the efforts of an iPhone 11 Pro Max look positively amateurish.

Beyond that, up to 30x images are usable, but clearly processed and fairly artifact-heavy, while 100x photos are frankly not worth the storage space they take up. Not only does the viewfinder shake so much in this zoomed view it's near impossible to focus on a far away subject, any shots you do take have the clarity of a 200s-era webcam. 100x zoom is a gimmick, and not a reason to buy the phone.

The camera app does at least make it easy to swap between each camera and zoom level, with a neat Single Take mode that uses every sensor simultaneously to capture multiple stills and video of a subject. The huge pixel count also allows for 8K video recording, but with so few ways to watch your clips back at full resolution, it's better used for pulling still images from your footage.