The world may be fawning over Samsung’s imminent shiny new flagships and foldable phones, but sadly not everyone can afford those sky-high prices when buying a new blower.

Thankfully you don’t need fat stacks to grab yourself one of Samsung’s latest handsets, the Galaxy A51, which serves up a similar experience to those flagships for less than half the cost.

Boasting a quad-lens rear camera, vibrant Super AMOLED screen and the latest Android 10 OS, this mid-range mobile seems to offer a lot for that asking price.

However, the Galaxy A51 has strong competition from the Huawei Nova 5T, Motorola One Hyper and other recent releases. So has Samsung packed in enough smarts to make this handset stand out?